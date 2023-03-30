Is Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) closed at $31.55 in the last session, up 2.14% from day before closing price of $30.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 651668 shares were traded. BRZE stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRZE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $35 from $40 previously.

On February 17, 2023, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $34.

On January 12, 2023, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on January 12, 2023, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Winkles Isabelle sold 1,000 shares for $30.77 per share. The transaction valued at 30,770 led to the insider holds 28,963 shares of the business.

Malik Pankaj sold 2,247 shares of BRZE for $73,072 on Feb 16. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 74,893 shares after completing the transaction at $32.52 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Winkles Isabelle, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $32.22 each. As a result, the insider received 32,220 and left with 29,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRZE has reached a high of $50.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRZE traded on average about 448.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 414.54k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.56M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BRZE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.73M, compared to 2.82M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.76% and a Short% of Float of 5.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $95.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.45M to a low estimate of $95M. As of the current estimate, Braze Inc.’s year-ago sales were $70.44M, an estimated increase of 35.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $101.01M, an increase of 30.30% less than the figure of $35.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $97.64M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRZE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $353.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $352M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $352.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $238.03M, up 48.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $447.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $469.2M and the low estimate is $415.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.