Is Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $3.74 in the prior trading day, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) closed at $3.69, down -1.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3302538 shares were traded. FSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FSM by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSM has reached a high of $4.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5192, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1202.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.92M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 290.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 286.46M. Insiders hold about 0.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.41% stake in the company. Shares short for FSM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.43M, compared to 5.37M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $162.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $164M to a low estimate of $160.7M. As of the current estimate, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s year-ago sales were $198.9M, an estimated decrease of -18.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $680.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $673.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $677.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $599.85M, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $703.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $728M and the low estimate is $689.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.