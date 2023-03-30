Is Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $189.19 in the prior trading day, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed at $193.88, up 2.48%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 123062531 shares were traded. TSLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $195.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $189.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TSLA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 27, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $192 from $146 previously.

Berenberg Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 08, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $210.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Baglino Andrew D sold 10,500 shares for $194.36 per share. The transaction valued at 2,040,780 led to the insider holds 65,547 shares of the business.

Kirkhorn Zachary sold 10,455 shares of TSLA for $2,056,775 on Mar 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 203,073 shares after completing the transaction at $196.72 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Taneja Vaibhav, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,466 shares for $195.79 each. As a result, the insider received 482,718 and left with 100,458 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tesla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSLA has reached a high of $384.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 184.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 215.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 177.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 129.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 3.16B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.64B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TSLA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 90.59M with a Short Ratio of 87.00M, compared to 73.04M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.16 and $3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.97. EPS for the following year is $5.49, with 28 analysts recommending between $8.33 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $23.58B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.02B to a low estimate of $20.23B. As of the current estimate, Tesla Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.76B, an estimated increase of 25.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.88B, an increase of 46.90% over than the figure of $25.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.76B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $132.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $103.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81.46B, up 26.80% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $133.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $163.48B and the low estimate is $116.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.