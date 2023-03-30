Is this a Prime Time To acquire Certara Inc. (CERT) stock

After finishing at $23.80 in the prior trading day, Certara Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) closed at $23.86, up 0.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 787535 shares were traded. CERT stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CERT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $19 from $17 previously.

On September 08, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on August 25, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Traynor Richard M. sold 10,000 shares for $21.45 per share. The transaction valued at 214,500 led to the insider holds 184,564 shares of the business.

Traynor Richard M. sold 15,000 shares of CERT for $300,000 on Feb 02. The SVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 194,564 shares after completing the transaction at $20.00 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, EQT Avatar Parent L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 29,954,521 shares for $15.00 each. As a result, the insider received 449,317,815 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Certara’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 259.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERT has reached a high of $24.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.67.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.54M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 157.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.81M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CERT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.81M, compared to 2.72M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 2.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $82.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $84.91M to a low estimate of $80.99M. As of the current estimate, Certara Inc.’s year-ago sales were $75.35M, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.39M, an increase of 9.60% over than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $91.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86.85M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CERT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $333.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $329.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $331.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $286.1M, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $374.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $386M and the low estimate is $360.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.