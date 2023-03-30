Is this a Prime Time To acquire Noble Corporation Plc (NE) stock

After finishing at $39.81 in the prior trading day, Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE: NE) closed at $39.94, up 0.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 983208 shares were traded. NE stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On June 01, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT sold 334,313 shares for $35.80 per share. The transaction valued at 11,968,405 led to the insider holds 12,420,422 shares of the business.

PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT sold 300,000 shares of NE for $10,731,000 on Oct 31. The 10% Owner now owns 12,754,735 shares after completing the transaction at $35.77 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 568,253 shares for $35.38 each. As a result, the insider received 20,104,791 and left with 13,054,735 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Noble’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NE has reached a high of $45.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.37M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 132.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.65M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.55M with a Short Ratio of 4.72M, compared to 5.31M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.21 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $3.22, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.2 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $529.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $568M to a low estimate of $485M. As of the current estimate, Noble Corporation Plc’s year-ago sales were $208.18M, an estimated increase of 154.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $526.72M, an increase of 150.80% less than the figure of $154.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $576M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $495.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $847.81M, up 56.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.56B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.