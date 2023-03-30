Is this a Prime Time To acquire PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) stock

The price of PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) closed at $63.59 in the last session, up 2.80% from day before closing price of $61.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 763436 shares were traded. PDCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.29.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PDCE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 859.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $97.

On December 12, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $68.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $74.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Peterson Lynn A sold 7,000 shares for $62.00 per share. The transaction valued at 434,000 led to the insider holds 233,167 shares of the business.

Meyers R Scott sold 2,500 shares of PDCE for $150,000 on Mar 15. The EVP, CFO now owns 164,910 shares after completing the transaction at $60.00 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, BROOKMAN BARTON R JR, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $66.23 each. As a result, the insider received 132,460 and left with 550,070 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PDC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDCE has reached a high of $88.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PDCE traded on average about 926.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 90.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.21M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PDCE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.51M with a Short Ratio of 4.61M, compared to 4.65M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 6.91%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PDCE is 1.60, which was 0.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.57 and a low estimate of $2.52, while EPS last year was $2.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.28, with high estimates of $3.74 and low estimates of $2.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16 and $15.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.51. EPS for the following year is $14.82, with 13 analysts recommending between $20.14 and $9.58.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $856.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $981.3M to a low estimate of $812.7M. As of the current estimate, PDC Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $854.64M, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $871.56M, a decrease of -1.50% less than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $965.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $809M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, up 105.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $3.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.