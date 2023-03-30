Is this a Prime Time To acquire ReneSola Ltd (SOL) stock

The price of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) closed at $4.09 in the last session, down -2.15% from day before closing price of $4.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652242 shares were traded. SOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SOL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On January 05, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.70 to $10.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on January 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 92,090 shares for $4.11 per share. The transaction valued at 378,490 led to the insider holds 14,015,003 shares of the business.

SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 112,809 shares of SOL for $496,360 on Dec 15. The CFO now owns 13,922,913 shares after completing the transaction at $4.40 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 60,545 shares for $4.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 267,003 and bolstered with 13,810,104 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOL has reached a high of $7.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6580, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0016.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SOL traded on average about 403.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 446.16k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 67.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.09M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SOL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.06M with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 1.67M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $46.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $47.5M to a low estimate of $45.24M. As of the current estimate, ReneSola Ltd’s year-ago sales were $22.82M, an estimated increase of 104.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.37M, an increase of 650.40% over than the figure of $104.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $88.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $87.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $79.66M, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $145.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175.6M and the low estimate is $129M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 67.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.