It’s a good day to be an HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) shareholder

In the latest session, HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) closed at $34.22 up 2.27% from its previous closing price of $33.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2178881 shares were traded. HSBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.07.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of HSBC Holdings plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HSBC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSBC has reached a high of $39.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HSBC has traded an average of 2.60M shares per day and 3.77M over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HSBC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.78M with a Short Ratio of 9.48M, compared to 10.13M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HSBC is 1.60, from 0.22 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%. The current Payout Ratio is 42.82% for HSBC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 06, 1999 when the company split stock in a 6:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.