It’s an appealing income play to consider AppLovin Corporation (APP)

The price of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) closed at $14.98 in the last session, up 7.23% from day before closing price of $13.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2725228 shares were traded. APP stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.24.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $16 from $59 previously.

On January 05, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Valenzuela Victoria sold 65,167 shares for $13.41 per share. The transaction valued at 874,007 led to the insider holds 848,054 shares of the business.

Jansen Katie Kihorany sold 65,155 shares of APP for $897,771 on Mar 06. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 1,564,539 shares after completing the transaction at $13.78 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Valenzuela Victoria, who serves as the CLO & Corp. Secretary of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $14.77 each. As a result, the insider received 369,140 and left with 961,382 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APP has reached a high of $58.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.49.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APP traded on average about 3.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.77M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 371.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.92M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for APP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 16.09M with a Short Ratio of 15.12M, compared to 20.07M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.30% and a Short% of Float of 9.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.23 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $694.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $716.69M to a low estimate of $680.8M. As of the current estimate, AppLovin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $625.42M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $700.62M, a decrease of -9.70% less than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $753.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $662.7M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.82B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.64B and the low estimate is $2.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.