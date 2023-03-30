It’s an appealing income play to consider The Macerich Company (MAC)

After finishing at $9.77 in the prior trading day, The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) closed at $9.96, up 1.94%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1434764 shares were traded. MAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.77.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MAC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on April 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Zecchini Christopher J sold 2,000 shares for $12.65 per share. The transaction valued at 25,302 led to the insider holds 7,458 shares of the business.

Volk Kenneth bought 10,000 shares of MAC for $75,750 on Sep 26. The EVP, Business Development now owns 46,924 shares after completing the transaction at $7.58 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Kingsmore Scott W, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $7.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,180 and bolstered with 36,310 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAC has reached a high of $16.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.84M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 215.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.00M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.85M with a Short Ratio of 13.67M, compared to 13.78M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.97% and a Short% of Float of 8.41%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MAC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.55, compared to 0.68 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.70.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $216.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $280M to a low estimate of $188.6M. As of the current estimate, The Macerich Company’s year-ago sales were $216.14M, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $217.75M, an increase of 6.70% over than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $282M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $939.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $764M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $839.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $859.16M, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $853.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $965M and the low estimate is $776.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.