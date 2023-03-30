It’s an appealing income play to consider Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

The price of Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) closed at $110.70 in the last session, up 0.41% from day before closing price of $110.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1921525 shares were traded. ZS stock price reached its highest trading level at $112.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.75.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on March 17, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $125.

On February 14, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $148.

On January 24, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $124.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on January 24, 2023, with a $124 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when CANESSA REMO sold 6,229 shares for $106.79 per share. The transaction valued at 665,211 led to the insider holds 295,863 shares of the business.

Rajic Dali sold 5,638 shares of ZS for $602,097 on Mar 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 291,182 shares after completing the transaction at $106.79 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Schlossman Robert, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 3,645 shares for $106.79 each. As a result, the insider received 389,259 and left with 132,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 30.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZS has reached a high of $253.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 122.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 141.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZS traded on average about 2.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.23M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 144.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.47M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ZS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.76M with a Short Ratio of 7.10M, compared to 7.6M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.07% and a Short% of Float of 10.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 35 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 39 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 32 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $364.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $368M to a low estimate of $345M. As of the current estimate, Zscaler Inc.’s year-ago sales were $255.56M, an estimated increase of 42.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 32 analysts are estimating revenue of $387.47M, an increase of 35.10% less than the figure of $42.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $399.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $368.5M.

A total of 39 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 39.90% from the average estimate. Based on 39 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.12B and the low estimate is $1.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.