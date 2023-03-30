It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) stock

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) closed the day trading at $118.80 up 1.88% from the previous closing price of $116.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2598906 shares were traded. ABNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABNB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2023, Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $130 to $165.

UBS reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 15, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $114 to $130.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Gebbia Joseph sold 25,000 shares for $125.08 per share. The transaction valued at 3,127,048 led to the insider holds 6,458,435 shares of the business.

Stephenson Dave sold 1,057 shares of ABNB for $130,952 on Mar 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 133,893 shares after completing the transaction at $123.89 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Johnson Belinda J., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $120.00 each. As a result, the insider received 240,000 and left with 5,920 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Airbnb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has reached a high of $179.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 118.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABNB traded about 6.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABNB traded about 4.33M shares per day. A total of 635.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 383.24M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ABNB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 22.35M with a Short Ratio of 15.29M, compared to 21.08M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 5.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.59. EPS for the following year is $2.81, with 28 analysts recommending between $3.63 and $2.03.

Revenue Estimates

30 analysts predict $1.86B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.96B to a low estimate of $1.79B. As of the current estimate, Airbnb Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.53B, an estimated increase of 21.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.68B, an increase of 11.70% less than the figure of $21.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.57B.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.99B, up 39.40% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.02B and the low estimate is $8.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.