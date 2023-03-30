It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) stock

The closing price of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ: LANC) was $199.27 for the day, down -0.18% from the previous closing price of $199.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 661578 shares were traded. LANC stock price reached its highest trading level at $200.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $197.78.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LANC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on May 23, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $140.

On December 08, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $181.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on December 08, 2021, with a $181 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Bird Kristin sold 1,535 shares for $198.73 per share. The transaction valued at 305,051 led to the insider holds 3,194 shares of the business.

Stealey Carl R. sold 591 shares of LANC for $118,723 on Dec 12. The President-T Marzetti Retail now owns 13,620 shares after completing the transaction at $200.89 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Ciesinski David Alan, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 2,225 shares for $209.16 each. As a result, the insider received 465,373 and left with 48,374 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lancaster’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 17.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LANC has reached a high of $214.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $116.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 193.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 173.85.

Shares Statistics:

LANC traded an average of 159.55K shares per day over the past three months and 252.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.65M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LANC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 773.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.76M, compared to 706.03k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.85, LANC has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.75. The current Payout Ratio is 87.70% for LANC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 27, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.29 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $1.71 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.31 and $5.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.96. EPS for the following year is $6.97, with 3 analysts recommending between $7.57 and $6.33.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $444.6M to a low estimate of $439.1M. As of the current estimate, Lancaster Colony Corporation’s year-ago sales were $403.49M, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $481.54M, an increase of 6.40% less than the figure of $9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $485.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $477.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LANC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.96B and the low estimate is $1.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.