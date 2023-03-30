Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) was $14.60 for the day, up 2.53% from the previous closing price of $14.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535366 shares were traded. LSPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LSPD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, MoffettNathanson on March 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $17 from $23 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSPD has reached a high of $34.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.73.

Shares Statistics:

LSPD traded an average of 951.75K shares per day over the past three months and 728.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 151.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.34M. Insiders hold about 9.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.57% stake in the company. Shares short for LSPD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.28M with a Short Ratio of 4.28M, compared to 4.82M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.27 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $190M to a low estimate of $183.4M. As of the current estimate, Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s year-ago sales were $146.56M, an estimated increase of 26.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $211.65M, an increase of 21.70% less than the figure of $26.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $225M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $204.39M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $736M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $727M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $730.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $548.37M, up 33.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $902.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $939.74M and the low estimate is $856.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.