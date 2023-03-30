Manchester United plc (MANU) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) was $22.40 for the day, down -0.31% from the previous closing price of $22.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1066615 shares were traded. MANU stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.31.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MANU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MANU has reached a high of $27.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.76.

Shares Statistics:

MANU traded an average of 1.89M shares per day over the past three months and 3.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 163.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.36M. Insiders hold about 5.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MANU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.06M, compared to 4.19M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 8.65%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, MANU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.18. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.06.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $4.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $169.08M to a low estimate of $169.08M. As of the current estimate, Manchester United plc’s year-ago sales were $216.85M, an estimated decrease of -22.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $175.72M, a decrease of -1.70% over than the figure of -$22.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $175.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $175.72M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MANU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $732.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $722.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $726.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $693.05M, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $821.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $853.26M and the low estimate is $795.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.