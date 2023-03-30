PLTK (Playtika Holding Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $10.82 in the prior trading day, Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) closed at $10.90, up 0.74%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1369866 shares were traded. PLTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.68.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLTK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2023, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $11.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on December 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Chau On sold 500,000 shares for $10.49 per share. The transaction valued at 5,246,000 led to the insider holds 81,310,506 shares of the business.

Gross Dana Rebecca sold 15,262 shares of PLTK for $130,948 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $8.58 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, Playtika Holding UK II Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 27,943,938 shares for $11.58 each. As a result, the insider received 323,590,802 and left with 184,260,997 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Playtika’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTK has reached a high of $20.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 367.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.98M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.62M with a Short Ratio of 2.80M, compared to 4.67M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 10.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $627.74M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $636.35M to a low estimate of $620.53M. As of the current estimate, Playtika Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $649M, an estimated decrease of -3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $645.4M, a decrease of -4.70% less than the figure of -$3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $671.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $628.9M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.75B and the low estimate is $2.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.