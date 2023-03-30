QFIN (360 DigiTech Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $18.50 in the prior trading day, 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) closed at $19.29, up 4.27%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 722880 shares were traded. QFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QFIN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On July 16, 2020, CLSA started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.CLSA initiated its Buy rating on July 16, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, 360’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QFIN has reached a high of $25.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.70.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 907.8k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 157.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.39M. Insiders hold about 5.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QFIN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.24M, compared to 5.15M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, QFIN’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.80, compared to 0.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.97 and $3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.9. EPS for the following year is $4.91, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.25 and $4.06.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $617.21M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $617.21M to a low estimate of $617.21M. As of the current estimate, 360 DigiTech Inc.’s year-ago sales were $614.43M, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.89B and the low estimate is $2.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.