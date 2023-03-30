SEDG (SolarEdge Technologies Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $277.80 in the prior trading day, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) closed at $291.94, up 5.09%. In other words, the price has increased by $+14.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1230942 shares were traded. SEDG stock price reached its highest trading level at $291.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $274.35.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SEDG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 02, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $345.

On December 23, 2022, Daiwa Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $325.Daiwa Securities initiated its Neutral rating on December 23, 2022, with a $325 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Adest Meir sold 5,000 shares for $316.57 per share. The transaction valued at 1,582,841 led to the insider holds 139,068 shares of the business.

Adest Meir sold 5,000 shares of SEDG for $1,579,813 on Jan 17. The Chief Product Officer now owns 140,485 shares after completing the transaction at $315.96 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Adest Meir, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $330.20 each. As a result, the insider received 1,650,995 and left with 150,938 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SolarEdge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 175.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEDG has reached a high of $375.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $190.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 307.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 287.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.36M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.33M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SEDG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.65M, compared to 2.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.36% and a Short% of Float of 4.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.8, with high estimates of $2.21 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.01 and $4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.71. EPS for the following year is $8.55, with 26 analysts recommending between $11.62 and $6.37.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $879.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $926.61M to a low estimate of $862.63M. As of the current estimate, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $551.91M, an estimated increase of 59.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $918.5M, an increase of 40.20% less than the figure of $59.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $842.48M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEDG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.96B, up 58.10% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.48B and the low estimate is $3.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.