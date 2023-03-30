Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) closed the day trading at $0.33 down -4.78% from the previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0167 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510628 shares were traded. SONN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3110.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SONN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Mohan Pankaj bought 60,000 shares for $0.58 per share. The transaction valued at 35,100 led to the insider holds 181,731 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONN has reached a high of $6.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8818, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9927.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SONN traded about 518.57K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SONN traded about 417.18k shares per day. A total of 20.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.23M. Insiders hold about 0.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SONN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 338.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 14.27k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.27% and a Short% of Float of 4.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.1 and a low estimate of -$1.1, while EPS last year was -$1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.57 and -$2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $100k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $100k to a low estimate of $100k. As of the current estimate, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $129k, an estimated decrease of -22.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $300k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $300k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $300k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $350k, down -14.30% from the average estimate.