SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) was $25.29 for the day, up 1.28% from the previous closing price of $24.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519457 shares were traded. SWTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SWTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On January 19, 2021, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $87 to $101.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 29, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $73.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Schwartz Jeffrey Lawrence sold 1,750,000 shares for $28.50 per share. The transaction valued at 49,875,000 led to the insider holds 3,081,307 shares of the business.

Hambleton Julie sold 1,106 shares of SWTX for $34,841 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 4,818 shares after completing the transaction at $31.50 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Pichl Daniel, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 858 shares for $31.00 each. As a result, the insider received 26,598 and left with 35,203 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWTX has reached a high of $63.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.24.

Shares Statistics:

SWTX traded an average of 736.64K shares per day over the past three months and 866.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.22M. Shares short for SWTX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.48M with a Short Ratio of 12.37M, compared to 10.37M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.01% and a Short% of Float of 30.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.09 and a low estimate of -$1.36, while EPS last year was -$1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.18, with high estimates of -$1.09 and low estimates of -$1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.08 and -$5.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.24. EPS for the following year is -$4.97, with 6 analysts recommending between -$4.07 and -$6.17.