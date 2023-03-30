The name AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) closed at $4.23 up 5.49% from its previous closing price of $4.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 664245 shares were traded. ALVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AlloVir Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.00 and its Current Ratio is at 10.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 24, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $41.

On August 24, 2020, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $49.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on August 24, 2020, with a $49 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Brainard Diana sold 5,122 shares for $6.63 per share. The transaction valued at 33,935 led to the insider holds 929,572 shares of the business.

Sinha Vikas sold 1,426 shares of ALVR for $7,335 on Jan 20. The insider now owns 1,030,238 shares after completing the transaction at $5.14 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, Miller Edward, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 541 shares for $5.14 each. As a result, the insider received 2,783 and left with 148,458 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALVR has reached a high of $10.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.6249, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4225.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALVR has traded an average of 279.47K shares per day and 340.92k over the past ten days. A total of 92.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.69M. Insiders hold about 21.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ALVR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.25M with a Short Ratio of 5.79M, compared to 4.32M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.57% and a Short% of Float of 11.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was -$0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.25. EPS for the following year is -$2.12, with 3 analysts recommending between -$2.03 and -$2.21.