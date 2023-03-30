The name The Lovesac Company (LOVE) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) closed at $28.41 up 5.22% from its previous closing price of $27.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 837115 shares were traded. LOVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Lovesac Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on March 29, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $36 from $32 previously.

On September 11, 2020, Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $40.

BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on June 10, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when HEYER ANDREW R bought 10,000 shares for $23.00 per share. The transaction valued at 230,000 led to the insider holds 172,970 shares of the business.

HEYER ANDREW R bought 7,000 shares of LOVE for $160,650 on Jan 03. The Director now owns 35,282 shares after completing the transaction at $22.95 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, HEYER ANDREW R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 21,000 shares for $21.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 456,120 and bolstered with 21,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOVE has reached a high of $63.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LOVE has traded an average of 521.78K shares per day and 758.61k over the past ten days. A total of 15.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.47M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LOVE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 4.12M, compared to 1.79M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.79% and a Short% of Float of 33.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3 and a low estimate of $1.72, while EPS last year was $2.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.03 and $1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.05. EPS for the following year is $2.45, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.28 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $217.6M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $223.6M to a low estimate of $209.94M. As of the current estimate, The Lovesac Company’s year-ago sales were $196.2M, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $137.67M, an increase of 6.40% less than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.34M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $636.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $622.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $630.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $498.24M, up 26.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $697.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $743.9M and the low estimate is $665.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.