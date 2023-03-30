There are many powerful catalysts in the market: CRH plc (CRH) can be one of them

CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) closed the day trading at $49.59 up 0.81% from the previous closing price of $49.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512090 shares were traded. CRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CRH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRH has reached a high of $52.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRH traded about 729.85K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRH traded about 848.05k shares per day. A total of 751.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 742.17M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CRH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 946.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.82M, compared to 920.6k on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

CRH’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.27, up from 1.15 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.57. The current Payout Ratio is 23.60% for CRH, which recently paid a dividend on May 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 23, 1998 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.53B, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.98B and the low estimate is $29.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.