There Is Still Room For Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) closed the day trading at $3.49 down -8.64% from the previous closing price of $3.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 882253 shares were traded. CKPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4701.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CKPT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 09, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

On January 20, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on January 20, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Oliviero James F III sold 5,483 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 27,415 led to the insider holds 144,090 shares of the business.

GRAY WILLIAM GARRETT sold 3,591 shares of CKPT for $17,955 on Mar 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 51,374 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Oliviero James F III, who serves as the CEO, President and Director of the company, sold 5,548 shares for $4.65 each. As a result, the insider received 25,798 and left with 134,573 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 313.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CKPT has reached a high of $19.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8102, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.3461.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CKPT traded about 208.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CKPT traded about 164.34k shares per day. A total of 8.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.75M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CKPT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 276.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 331.74k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$2.6, while EPS last year was -$3.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.06, with high estimates of -$0.98 and low estimates of -$1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.44 and -$7.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.74. EPS for the following year is -$4.38, with 3 analysts recommending between -$2.78 and -$6.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CKPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $120k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $110k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $268k, down -59.00% from the average estimate.