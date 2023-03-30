There Is Still Room For Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) closed the day trading at $11.31 up 0.44% from the previous closing price of $11.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516149 shares were traded. HCAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HCAT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $11 from $10 previously.

On October 31, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $10.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on October 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Alger Jason sold 2,967 shares for $14.23 per share. The transaction valued at 42,229 led to the insider holds 55,323 shares of the business.

Hunt Bryan Truman sold 760 shares of HCAT for $10,898 on Mar 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 232,826 shares after completing the transaction at $14.34 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Llewelyn Linda, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 662 shares for $13.82 each. As a result, the insider received 9,149 and left with 49,045 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCAT has reached a high of $27.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HCAT traded about 587.05K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HCAT traded about 451.15k shares per day. A total of 53.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.02M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HCAT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.15M, compared to 1.66M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.24 and -$0.93.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $68.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.15M to a low estimate of $67.3M. As of the current estimate, Health Catalyst Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.72M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.65M, an increase of 5.20% less than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.58M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $276.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $274.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $275.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.93M, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $299M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $304.09M and the low estimate is $293.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.