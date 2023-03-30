There Is Still Room For Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) was $79.32 for the day, down -1.04% from the previous closing price of $80.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 589110 shares were traded. LNTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.74.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LNTH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on March 08, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

On October 13, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $105.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on October 13, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Heino Mary Anne sold 44,484 shares for $80.77 per share. The transaction valued at 3,592,856 led to the insider holds 419,397 shares of the business.

Montagut Etienne sold 14,528 shares of LNTH for $1,178,657 on Mar 27. The Chief Business Officer now owns 73,056 shares after completing the transaction at $81.13 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, MARKISON BRIAN A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,290 shares for $81.13 each. As a result, the insider received 1,078,218 and left with 19,318 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lantheus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 231.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNTH has reached a high of $87.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.92.

Shares Statistics:

LNTH traded an average of 1.03M shares per day over the past three months and 1.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.18M. Shares short for LNTH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.42M, compared to 3.54M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.01% and a Short% of Float of 6.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.88 and $3.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.84. EPS for the following year is $4.21, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.36 and $4.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $246.6M to a low estimate of $241.2M. As of the current estimate, Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $129.56M, an estimated increase of 88.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $253.59M, an increase of 21.40% less than the figure of $88.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $264.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $246.48M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $918.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $913.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $916.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.21M, up 115.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $984.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.