There Is Still Room For Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) closed the day trading at $3.97 up 1.79% from the previous closing price of $3.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3057207 shares were traded. NAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9042.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NAT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4 from $3 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $3.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAT has reached a high of $4.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6880, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0726.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NAT traded about 3.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NAT traded about 3.31M shares per day. A total of 208.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.06M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NAT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.11M with a Short Ratio of 6.26M, compared to 8.76M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.41% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.

Dividends & Splits

NAT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.26, up from 0.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.18.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $73.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $78.62M to a low estimate of $67.84M. As of the current estimate, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s year-ago sales were $21.47M, an estimated increase of 241.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $169.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $158.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $164.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $64.06M, up 156.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $243.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $260.98M and the low estimate is $225.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.