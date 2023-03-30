There Is Still Room For The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS) was $3.29 for the day, up 1.23% from the previous closing price of $3.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 511978 shares were traded. TCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2000.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TCS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 83.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on April 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On November 09, 2020, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $10.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on August 04, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2.25 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Green Equity Investors V, L.P. sold 72,806 shares for $6.48 per share. The transaction valued at 472,081 led to the insider holds 173,134 shares of the business.

Green Equity Investors V, L.P. sold 32,805 shares of TCS for $210,949 on Sep 06. The Director now owns 245,940 shares after completing the transaction at $6.43 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Malhotra Satish, who serves as the CEO & PRESIDENT of the company, bought 14,600 shares for $6.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,651 and bolstered with 466,801 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCS has reached a high of $8.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3886, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4717.

Shares Statistics:

TCS traded an average of 349.96K shares per day over the past three months and 403.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.45M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TCS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.18M, compared to 1.6M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 4.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $280M to a low estimate of $258.19M. As of the current estimate, The Container Store Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $305.55M, an estimated decrease of -11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $263.84M, an increase of 0.50% over than the figure of -$11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $278.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $241.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, down -3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.11B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.