There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV).

In the latest session, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) closed at $2.97 up 7.22% from its previous closing price of $2.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 592619 shares were traded. EVLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.40.

On March 15, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $2.

On August 26, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on August 26, 2021, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Charlton Kevin M. bought 8,000 shares for $3.13 per share. The transaction valued at 25,040 led to the insider holds 246,919 shares of the business.

George Peter Gustav sold 43,942 shares of EVLV for $128,311 on Mar 02. The President & CEO now owns 734,623 shares after completing the transaction at $2.92 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, DeRosa Anthony John, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 22,578 shares for $2.92 each. As a result, the insider received 65,928 and left with 38,832 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVLV has reached a high of $3.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9039, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8164.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVLV has traded an average of 665.79K shares per day and 453.68k over the past ten days. A total of 144.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.82M. Insiders hold about 16.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EVLV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.74M, compared to 2.85M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.77M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14M to a low estimate of $11.9M. As of the current estimate, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.85M, an estimated increase of 86.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.16M, an increase of 28.10% less than the figure of $86.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.69M, up 98.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70M and the low estimate is $53.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.