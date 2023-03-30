There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: PNM Resources Inc. (PNM).

In the latest session, PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE: PNM) closed at $48.58 down -0.06% from its previous closing price of $48.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 981777 shares were traded. PNM stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PNM Resources Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $50.30 from $51 previously.

On October 20, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $53 to $45.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $52.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PNM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNM has reached a high of $49.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PNM has traded an average of 636.05K shares per day and 728.12k over the past ten days. A total of 86.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.68M. Insiders hold about 1.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PNM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 1.95M, compared to 2.19M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.01%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PNM is 1.47, from 1.27 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.63. The current Payout Ratio is 70.40% for PNM, which recently paid a dividend on May 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 13, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.68 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.65. EPS for the following year is $2.69, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.72 and $2.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $244.99M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $244.99M to a low estimate of $244.99M. As of the current estimate, PNM Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $434.07M, an estimated decrease of -43.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $460.14M, an increase of 3.60% over than the figure of -$43.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $460.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $460.14M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.78B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.07B and the low estimate is $1.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.