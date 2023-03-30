There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM).

In the latest session, Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) closed at $16.77 up 0.72% from its previous closing price of $16.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1335105 shares were traded. VRRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Verra Mobility Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $17.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on May 26, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN sold 25,000 shares for $17.64 per share. The transaction valued at 441,025 led to the insider holds 485,636 shares of the business.

ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN sold 25,000 shares of VRRM for $427,348 on Feb 27. The President and CEO now owns 510,636 shares after completing the transaction at $17.09 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $16.85 each. As a result, the insider received 421,205 and left with 535,636 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Verra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRRM has reached a high of $17.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VRRM has traded an average of 2.13M shares per day and 1.69M over the past ten days. A total of 149.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.40M. Shares short for VRRM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.48M with a Short Ratio of 13.72M, compared to 9.94M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.99% and a Short% of Float of 7.55%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $184.13M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $185.3M to a low estimate of $182.5M. As of the current estimate, Verra Mobility Corporation’s year-ago sales were $169.98M, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $180.26M, an increase of 5.80% less than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $184.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $177.15M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $740.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $738M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $739.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $550.59M, up 34.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $773.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $792.9M and the low estimate is $763.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.