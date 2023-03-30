There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) closed the day trading at $101.39 up 0.36% from the previous closing price of $101.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 28660106 shares were traded. GOOGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GOOGL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $123.

MKM Partners reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 25, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $120.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Shriram Kavitark Ram sold 37,500 shares for $100.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,750,145 led to the insider holds 144,740 shares of the business.

Shriram Kavitark Ram sold 37,500 shares of GOOGL for $3,750,073 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 123,320 shares after completing the transaction at $100.00 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, GV 2021 GP, L.L.C., who serves as the Member of 10% Group of the company, bought 224,207 shares for $30.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,830,743 and bolstered with 1,933,734 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alphabet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOGL has reached a high of $143.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.33.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GOOGL traded about 39.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GOOGL traded about 40.81M shares per day. A total of 6.84B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.94B. Insiders hold about 7.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOGL as of Mar 14, 2023 were 42.32M with a Short Ratio of 42.32M, compared to 41.93M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 34 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.66 and $4.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.08. EPS for the following year is $6.1, with 43 analysts recommending between $6.97 and $4.89.

Revenue Estimates

32 analysts predict $68.5B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.36B to a low estimate of $58.79B. As of the current estimate, Alphabet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.01B, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.27B, an increase of 3.70% over than the figure of $0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.75B.

A total of 40 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $310.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $251.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $297.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $282.84B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $332.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $356.71B and the low estimate is $281.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.