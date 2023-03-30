There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) closed the day trading at $35.12 down -0.31% from the previous closing price of $35.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11818116 shares were traded. BTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.01.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BTI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, British’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTI has reached a high of $45.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.33.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BTI traded about 3.71M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BTI traded about 5.18M shares per day. A total of 2.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.12B. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BTI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.9M with a Short Ratio of 7.99M, compared to 7.84M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

BTI’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.34, up from 2.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.73. The current Payout Ratio is 59.90% for BTI, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 05, 2024 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 13, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.