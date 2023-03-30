There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)

The closing price of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) was $72.86 for the day, up 0.03% from the previous closing price of $72.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9957082 shares were traded. PDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PDD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on March 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $113 from $77 previously.

On October 27, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $66 to $70.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 30, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $93.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pinduoduo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDD has reached a high of $106.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.79.

Shares Statistics:

PDD traded an average of 9.44M shares per day over the past three months and 15.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.27B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 911.82M. Shares short for PDD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 29.12M with a Short Ratio of 29.03M, compared to 23.73M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.65 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.5 and $3.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.92. EPS for the following year is $4.4, with 31 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.35B to a low estimate of $5.34B. As of the current estimate, Pinduoduo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.78B, an estimated increase of 58.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.79B, an increase of 44.80% less than the figure of $58.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.49B.

A total of 46 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.05B, up 47.10% from the average estimate. Based on 46 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.4B and the low estimate is $20.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.