There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE)

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ: VEEE) closed the day trading at $1.70 down -8.11% from the previous closing price of $1.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 758031 shares were traded. VEEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6500.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VEEE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Schuyler Kevin bought 600 shares for $1.77 per share. The transaction valued at 1,062 led to the insider holds 1,363 shares of the business.

Schuyler Kevin bought 763 shares of VEEE for $1,366 on Dec 21. The Director now owns 763 shares after completing the transaction at $1.79 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VEEE has reached a high of $8.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0044, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6735.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VEEE traded about 31.63K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VEEE traded about 41.23k shares per day. A total of 7.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.52M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VEEE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 22.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 32.74k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.24% and a Short% of Float of 0.40%.