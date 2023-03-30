This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)

In the latest session, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) closed at $18.08 up 2.15% from its previous closing price of $17.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 541330 shares were traded. BTAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.64.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on March 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $22 from $20 previously.

On December 01, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $16.

On July 07, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on July 07, 2022, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Mehta Vimal sold 30,000 shares for $19.71 per share. The transaction valued at 591,405 led to the insider holds 15,894 shares of the business.

Mehta Vimal sold 34,500 shares of BTAI for $631,908 on Mar 20. The CEO and President now owns 15,894 shares after completing the transaction at $18.32 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Steinhart Richard I, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,084 shares for $19.50 each. As a result, the insider received 40,638 and left with 1,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1306.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTAI has reached a high of $34.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.22.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BTAI has traded an average of 486.26K shares per day and 828.65k over the past ten days. A total of 28.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.99M. Insiders hold about 31.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BTAI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.97M, compared to 2.4M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.76% and a Short% of Float of 16.56%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1 and a low estimate of -$1.72, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.62, with high estimates of -$1.45 and low estimates of -$1.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.09 and -$5.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.41. EPS for the following year is -$5.56, with 11 analysts recommending between -$4.38 and -$7.28.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22M and the low estimate is $7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,011.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.