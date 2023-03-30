This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: CS Disco Inc. (LAW)

As of close of business last night, CS Disco Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.30, up 3.79% from its previous closing price of $6.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1008830 shares were traded. LAW stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LAW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on January 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8 from $16 previously.

On January 04, 2023, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $12.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on January 04, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Lafair Michael sold 1,640 shares for $6.35 per share. The transaction valued at 10,414 led to the insider holds 436,401 shares of the business.

Lafair Michael sold 1,640 shares of LAW for $12,612 on Dec 01. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 388,076 shares after completing the transaction at $7.69 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Lafair Michael, who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,640 shares for $10.64 each. As a result, the insider received 17,450 and left with 389,716 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAW has reached a high of $36.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LAW traded 463.26K shares on average per day over the past three months and 401.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.78M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LAW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.06M with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 1.08M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 4.68%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.89 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.93. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$1.21.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $31.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.6M to a low estimate of $30.35M. As of the current estimate, CS Disco Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.81M, an estimated decrease of -7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.81M, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of -$7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.05M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $133M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $134.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.34M, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $155.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $168M and the low estimate is $144.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.