This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT)

In the latest session, Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) closed at $8.35 down -0.36% from its previous closing price of $8.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7771226 shares were traded. CVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cvent Holding Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On June 17, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $5.50.

On March 08, 2022, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Colliers Securities initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2022, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when NEWMAN WILLIAM J III sold 108 shares for $7.42 per share. The transaction valued at 801 led to the insider holds 296,063 shares of the business.

FRANKOLA JIM bought 9,800 shares of CVT for $45,570 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 77,800 shares after completing the transaction at $4.65 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, FRANKOLA JIM, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 13,000 shares for $4.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 54,210 and bolstered with 68,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVT has reached a high of $8.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CVT has traded an average of 1.35M shares per day and 4.26M over the past ten days. A total of 485.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 465.52M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CVT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 2.6M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.36% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.23 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $169.67M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $169.99M to a low estimate of $169.39M. As of the current estimate, Cvent Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $144.65M, an estimated increase of 17.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $163.64M, an increase of 19.10% over than the figure of $17.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $167.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $629.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $629.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $629.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $518.81M, up 21.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $739.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $750.26M and the low estimate is $733.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.