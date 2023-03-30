This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)

As of close of business last night, Danimer Scientific Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.95, up 5.36% from its previous closing price of $2.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1352108 shares were traded. DNMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DNMR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

On September 23, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.

On January 06, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on January 06, 2021, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Tuten Scott sold 10,000 shares for $2.10 per share. The transaction valued at 20,999 led to the insider holds 375,210 shares of the business.

Tuten Scott sold 10,000 shares of DNMR for $22,105 on Feb 17. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 385,210 shares after completing the transaction at $2.21 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Tuten Scott, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $2.14 each. As a result, the insider received 21,394 and left with 395,210 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNMR has reached a high of $6.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3144, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1439.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DNMR traded 1.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.45M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DNMR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 16.98M with a Short Ratio of 16.71M, compared to 18.94M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.75% and a Short% of Float of 18.68%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.92, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$1.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $15.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.9M to a low estimate of $12.8M. As of the current estimate, Danimer Scientific Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.73M, an estimated decrease of -12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.93M, an increase of 28.40% over than the figure of -$12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.75M, down -8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $99.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $124.06M and the low estimate is $70M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 84.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.