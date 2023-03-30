This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS)

In the latest session, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) closed at $6.96 down -0.85% from its previous closing price of $7.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1106321 shares were traded. TWKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.88.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $9.50.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Cummins Erin bought 14,500 shares for $7.63 per share. The transaction valued at 110,635 led to the insider holds 332,009 shares of the business.

Xiao Guo bought 35,000 shares of TWKS for $267,400 on Mar 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,389,647 shares after completing the transaction at $7.64 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Davis Ian, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $8.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 200,000 and bolstered with 43,163 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWKS has reached a high of $21.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TWKS has traded an average of 548.91K shares per day and 441.56k over the past ten days. A total of 315.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.36M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TWKS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 2.37M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.61% and a Short% of Float of 1.70%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $306.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $311M to a low estimate of $304M. As of the current estimate, Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $286.8M, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $347.05M, an increase of 8.10% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $376.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $320.62M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.07B, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.