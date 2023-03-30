Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Doximity Inc. (DOCS)

Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) closed the day trading at $31.75 up 0.79% from the previous closing price of $31.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1088968 shares were traded. DOCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.39.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DOCS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $29 from $32 previously.

On October 31, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $38.

On October 24, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $28.Evercore ISI initiated its In-line rating on October 24, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Cabral Timothy S sold 7,500 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 262,500 led to the insider holds 4,714 shares of the business.

Cabral Timothy S sold 10,000 shares of DOCS for $325,458 on Feb 14. The Director now owns 4,714 shares after completing the transaction at $32.55 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Bryson Anna, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,000,000 and left with 104,763 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Doximity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCS has reached a high of $54.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DOCS traded about 1.71M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DOCS traded about 1.44M shares per day. A total of 192.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.73M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 14.61M with a Short Ratio of 9.60M, compared to 15.69M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.59% and a Short% of Float of 15.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $122.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $126.3M to a low estimate of $110M. As of the current estimate, Doximity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $93.65M, an estimated increase of 30.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $114.51M, an increase of 26.30% less than the figure of $30.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $125.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110.4M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $430.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $418.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $426.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $343.55M, up 24.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $518.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $534.47M and the low estimate is $491.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.