Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

The closing price of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) was $466.59 for the day, down -1.27% from the previous closing price of $472.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3513122 shares were traded. UNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $475.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $464.95.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of UNH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 21, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy but kept the price unchanged to $615.

On June 17, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $575.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on June 17, 2022, with a $575 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when McSweeney Erin sold 450 shares for $542.30 per share. The transaction valued at 244,035 led to the insider holds 8,736 shares of the business.

McSweeney Erin sold 616 shares of UNH for $329,560 on Dec 02. The EVP Chief People Officer now owns 8,463 shares after completing the transaction at $535.00 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, ROOS THOMAS E, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 465 shares for $542.37 each. As a result, the insider received 252,201 and left with 34,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UnitedHealth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNH has reached a high of $558.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $449.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 480.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 511.57.

Shares Statistics:

UNH traded an average of 3.54M shares per day over the past three months and 3.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 934.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UNH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.16M with a Short Ratio of 5.38M, compared to 5.98M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 0.55%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.00, UNH has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.35. The current Payout Ratio is 29.80% for UNH, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.33 and a low estimate of $5.39, while EPS last year was $5.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.25, with high estimates of $6.55 and low estimates of $4.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.23 and $24.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.93. EPS for the following year is $28.28, with 23 analysts recommending between $29.31 and $27.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.25B to a low estimate of $87.45B. As of the current estimate, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $80.15B, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.57B, an increase of 11.50% less than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $90.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $87.29B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $363.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $349.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $359.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $324.16B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $385.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $395.51B and the low estimate is $377.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.