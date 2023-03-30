Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) closed the day trading at $36.15 up 1.12% from the previous closing price of $35.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5319003 shares were traded. TCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TCOM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $41.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Trip.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 116.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCOM has reached a high of $40.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.11.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TCOM traded about 5.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TCOM traded about 5.15M shares per day. A total of 649.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 641.75M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TCOM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 18.18M with a Short Ratio of 15.93M, compared to 15.99M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 23 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $714.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $720.26M to a low estimate of $706.9M. As of the current estimate, Trip.com Group Limited’s year-ago sales were $650.41M, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $778.73M, an increase of 36.40% over than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $822.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $735.91M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.78B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.27B and the low estimate is $3.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.