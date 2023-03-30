Update from Conn’s Inc. (CONN): A steady trajectory

Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) closed the day trading at $6.26 up 15.71% from the previous closing price of $5.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1391711 shares were traded. CONN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CONN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 23, 2020, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when MARTIN DOUGLAS H bought 4,000 shares for $6.35 per share. The transaction valued at 25,415 led to the insider holds 64,042 shares of the business.

MARTIN DOUGLAS H bought 7,000 shares of CONN for $45,294 on Dec 23. The Director now owns 60,042 shares after completing the transaction at $6.47 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, MARTIN DOUGLAS H, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $6.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,250 and bolstered with 47,077 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CONN has reached a high of $19.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CONN traded about 270.36K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CONN traded about 395.09k shares per day. A total of 23.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.96M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CONN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 1.93M, compared to 2.09M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.56% and a Short% of Float of 22.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $331.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $342.71M to a low estimate of $318.26M. As of the current estimate, Conn’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $402.49M, an estimated decrease of -17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $335.56M, a decrease of -1.30% over than the figure of -$17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $335.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $335.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CONN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.59B, down -15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.