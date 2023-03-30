Update from Elevance Health Inc. (ELV): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) was $456.17 for the day, down -0.51% from the previous closing price of $458.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 804979 shares were traded. ELV stock price reached its highest trading level at $460.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $453.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ELV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on March 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $572 from $523 previously.

On September 09, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $535 to $575.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on August 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $490 to $580.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when MCCARTHY GLORIA M sold 15,098 shares for $444.76 per share. The transaction valued at 6,714,978 led to the insider holds 51,435 shares of the business.

Kendrick Charles Morgan JR sold 2,314 shares of ELV for $1,069,577 on Mar 09. The EVP & President, Commercial now owns 15,327 shares after completing the transaction at $462.22 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Elevance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELV has reached a high of $549.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $440.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 475.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 486.38.

Shares Statistics:

ELV traded an average of 1.14M shares per day over the past three months and 1.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 238.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ELV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 1.86M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.70%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.12.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.99 and a low estimate of $8.96, while EPS last year was $8.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.82, with high estimates of $9.04 and low estimates of $8.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $33.31 and $32.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $32.75. EPS for the following year is $36.96, with 18 analysts recommending between $37.55 and $36.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $41.44B to a low estimate of $40.27B. As of the current estimate, Elevance Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.89B, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.02B, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.52B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $166.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $163.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $164.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $155.66B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $171.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175.9B and the low estimate is $165.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.