Update from MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT): A steady trajectory

The closing price of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) was $23.78 for the day, down -0.46% from the previous closing price of $23.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564535 shares were traded. MMYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.75.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MMYT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 14, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $44.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $40.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMYT has reached a high of $34.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.67.

Shares Statistics:

MMYT traded an average of 338.60K shares per day over the past three months and 253.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 109.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.91M. Insiders hold about 85.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MMYT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 2.22M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 3.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $184.51M to a low estimate of $146.53M. As of the current estimate, MakeMyTrip Limited’s year-ago sales were $88.59M, an estimated increase of 86.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $202.42M, an increase of 41.80% less than the figure of $86.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $209.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $195.82M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $669.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $591.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $641.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $303.92M, up 111.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $842.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $960.56M and the low estimate is $739.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.