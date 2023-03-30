Update from Progress Software Corporation (PRGS): A steady trajectory

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) closed the day trading at $55.77 down -4.91% from the previous closing price of $58.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1174455 shares were traded. PRGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.67.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRGS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 09, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $52.

On August 12, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on August 12, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when LoCoco Domenic sold 156 shares for $57.97 per share. The transaction valued at 9,043 led to the insider holds 1,332 shares of the business.

Subramanian Sundar sold 875 shares of PRGS for $50,750 on Feb 07. The EVP/GM Infrastructure Mgmt now owns 23,291 shares after completing the transaction at $58.00 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Jarrett Loren, who serves as the EVP/GM Digital Experience of the company, sold 4,629 shares for $55.90 each. As a result, the insider received 258,744 and left with 17,639 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Progress’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRGS has reached a high of $59.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.30.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRGS traded about 321.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRGS traded about 522.79k shares per day. A total of 43.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.28M. Shares short for PRGS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.41M, compared to 2.69M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.24% and a Short% of Float of 9.05%.

Dividends & Splits

PRGS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.70, up from 0.68 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.53. The current Payout Ratio is 32.00% for PRGS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 30, 2011 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.14 and $3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.1. EPS for the following year is $4.52, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.83 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $158.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $159.96M to a low estimate of $157M. As of the current estimate, Progress Software Corporation’s year-ago sales were $147.5M, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $164.8M, an increase of 9.20% over than the figure of $7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $174M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $143M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $681.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $610M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $667.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $610.62M, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $703.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $749.06M and the low estimate is $604M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.