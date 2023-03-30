Update from REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX): A steady trajectory

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) closed the day trading at $18.95 up 0.64% from the previous closing price of $18.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 760633 shares were traded. RGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.63.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RGNX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $61.

On December 15, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when PAKOLA STEVE sold 3,138 shares for $22.17 per share. The transaction valued at 69,559 led to the insider holds 12,175 shares of the business.

Vasista Vittal sold 2,400 shares of RGNX for $72,573 on Aug 30. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 135,160 shares after completing the transaction at $30.24 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Vasista Vittal, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 17,280 shares for $35.19 each. As a result, the insider received 608,035 and left with 137,560 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGNX has reached a high of $35.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.79.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RGNX traded about 402.42K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RGNX traded about 478.31k shares per day. A total of 43.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.98M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RGNX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 4.44M, compared to 2.55M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.06% and a Short% of Float of 10.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$1.67, while EPS last year was $6.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.58, with high estimates of -$1.28 and low estimates of -$1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.72 and -$7.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.19. EPS for the following year is -$3.98, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.88 and -$6.12.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $39.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $60M to a low estimate of $26.51M. As of the current estimate, REGENXBIO Inc.’s year-ago sales were $398.65M, an estimated decrease of -90.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.63M, an increase of 37.90% over than the figure of -$90.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.22M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $169.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $99.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $127.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $470.35M, down -73.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $173.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250M and the low estimate is $107.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.