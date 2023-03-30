VOD (Vodafone Group Public Limited Company) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s stock clocked out at $11.02, up 1.47% from its previous closing price of $10.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4065554 shares were traded. VOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.99.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VOD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vodafone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VOD has reached a high of $17.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VOD traded 8.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.70B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.47B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VOD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.22M with a Short Ratio of 1.86M, compared to 4.39M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.09, VOD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.95. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.93. The current Payout Ratio is 119.44% for VOD, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 23, 2014 when the company split stock in a 4905:5000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.