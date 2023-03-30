What shareholders can do to beat the market with Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) stock

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3614312 shares were traded. ARRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Array Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 10, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $24.

On March 02, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $26.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on March 02, 2023, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Hottinger Tyson sold 8,500 shares for $20.74 per share. The transaction valued at 176,292 led to the insider holds 75,547 shares of the business.

Stacherski Kenneth R. sold 1,327 shares of ARRY for $24,409 on Sep 19. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 99,902 shares after completing the transaction at $18.39 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Schmid Gerrard, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $21.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 151,650 and bolstered with 41,269 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARRY has reached a high of $24.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.43.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARRY has traded an average of 5.02M shares per day and 6.1M over the past ten days. A total of 150.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.25M. Shares short for ARRY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 21.04M with a Short Ratio of 16.15M, compared to 18.13M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.98% and a Short% of Float of 14.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $339.52M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $365M to a low estimate of $314.4M. As of the current estimate, Array Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $219.88M, an estimated increase of 54.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $387.74M, an increase of 29.00% less than the figure of $54.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $437.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $319.04M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $853.32M, up 84.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.21B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.